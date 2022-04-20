National Civil Services Day 2022: Know its history and significance

India observes National Civil Services Day on April 21 every year to acknowledge the works of officers engaged in several public service departments in the country.

The day also marks a reminder for civil servants, who collectively run the country’s administrative machinery and their dedication to serving the citizens of the country.

History and Significance:

Civil Services Day is celebrated on April 21 to commemorate the day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India addressed probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Delhi’s Metcalf House in 1947.

There he referred to civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’. This meant that civil servants, employed at various levels of the government, act as supporting pillars of the country’s administrative system.

Earlier, during the British rule, the name of civil services was Indian Civil Services which was later changed to All India Services and it was fully controlled by India.

Every year, on this occasion, the Prime Minister’s Awards of Excellence in Public Administration are presented to District/Implementing Units for the implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories.

PM Awards for Excellence:

On this year's Civil Services Day, PM Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on April 21.

The Prime Minister will confer the award at a function in Vigyan Bhawan. He will also address the civil servants during the event. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/implementing units and Central/State organisations for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in the following five identified priority programmes will be given awards which are to be presented on Civil Services Day 2022-- Promoting 'Jan Bhagidari' or People's Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through the Khelo India scheme, Digital payments and Good Governance in PM Svanidhi Yojana, Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, and Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention.

A total of 16 awards for five identified Priority Programmes and for innovations in the sphere of public administration/delivery of services etc. will be given this year.

