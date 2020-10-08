'Nation has lost a visionary leader': President Ram Nath Kovind condoles demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday offered condolences on demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said that nation has lost a visionary leader.

“In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.