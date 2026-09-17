Nashik’s Niphad Sees Bizarre Protest As Activists Unleash Stray Dogs Inside Civic Body Office - WATCH

Activists in Nashik’s Niphad town released stray dogs inside the Nagar Panchayat office | Screenshot

In a startling bid to wake up local authorities, an unusual protest unfolded at the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office in Nashik when activists released four to five stray dogs directly inside the administration’s premises.

Led by Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave, local residents and party members stormed the office of Chief Officer Dhiraj Bhamre to highlight the municipal body's failure to address the town’s escalating stray animal crisis.

🚨 Nashik’s Niphad sees unusual protest over stray dog menace



Stray dogs were released inside the Nagar Panchayat office to protest administrative inaction over the growing dog menace.



Activists say repeated complaints have failed to bring effective action, with residents… — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 17, 2026

Demonstrators transformed the official space into a temporary shelter for street dogs while placing a symbolic currency note garland on Bhamre’s desk to protest against what they described as systemic civic negligence and complete administrative indifference toward public safety.

Safety Hazards Deepen Anxiety Among Niphad Residents

The dramatic demonstration comes after months of repeated written complaints and formal representations from citizens yielded no concrete control measures from local officials.

Protesters alleged that the rapidly growing population of stray dogs in Niphad and surrounding rural pockets has created severe hazards for daily life, leaving vulnerable groups fearful of stepping outside.

Children walking to school, women running errands, and senior citizens taking evening walks face a constant threat of aggressive canine packs. Beyond direct attacks, territorial strays regularly chase passing two-wheelers, triggering sudden swerves that have resulted in an alarming uptick in road accidents across major local streets and intersections.

Activists Issue Urgent Ultimatum demanding Immediate Municipal Action

As panic grows across the town over the sharp rise in dog bite incidents, community leaders argue that civic apathy has pushed ordinary citizens to absolute desperation.

Activists stressed that the symbolic release of animals inside the Chief Officer’s room was designed to force officials to experience the everyday fear and disruption faced by local taxpayers.

Warning that passive management is no longer an option, the organizers issued a strict ultimatum to the Nagar Panchayat leadership to initiate comprehensive population control programs, including prompt sterilisation and vaccination drives.

Protesters cautioned that if municipal authorities fail to deliver visible solutions immediately, future demonstrations against the administration will intensify dramatically.