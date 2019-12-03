NASA finds Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander crash site, releases images of impact site on moon surface

Washington: A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon has found India's Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September, the US space agency has said.

NASA released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft's impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US) and associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometers. In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander.