Narrow Escape For Passengers As IndiGo Plane Grazes Past Stationary Air India Aircraft At Kolkata Airport; DGCA Removes Pilots From Roster

In a narrow escape for hundreds of passengers, two planes came dangerously close to each other and grazed past at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning.

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Darbhanga was taxiing when it collided with a stationary Air India Express flight awaiting clearance to enter the runway.

The impact caused a part of the Air India Express aircraft's wing to fall onto the runway, while the wing of the IndiGo aircraft sustained damage.

As per news reports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action by off-rostering both pilots of the IndiGo A320 VT-ISS and initiating a thorough investigation.

The IndiGo aircraft was carrying 135 passengers, including four infants, at the time of the incident.

In response, IndiGo issued a statement acknowledging a minor collision between its taxiing aircraft and another carrier. They confirmed that the aircraft returned to the bay for inspection and necessary measures following protocol.

The airline reported the incident to the aviation regulator DGCA. Consequently, flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga was delayed.

Kolkata Airport reported that at 11:10 am one aircraft, identified as IX 1886 (VT-TGG), experienced wingtip vortices hit. Observations revealed missing wingtip vortices on aircraft IX 1886 and dented wingtip vortices on aircraft 6E 6152.