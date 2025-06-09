 Narrow Escape! Car Hangs Off Under-Construction Flyover After Google Maps Misleads Driver In UP's Maharajganj (VIDEO)
Azhar Khan
Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
Car Hangs Off Under-Construction Flyover In UP | X

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh), June 9: In a shocking incident, a car ended up hanging off the edge of an under-construction flyover in Bihar. A video of the car hanging from the edge of the bridge circulated on the internet and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. There are reports that the driver was following the directions from Google Maps and mistakenly drove onto the unfinished flyover.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Bhaiya-Farenda area of National Highway-27. Google Maps and the driver of the car was unaware that construction was still going on. Due to lack of safety measures and no clear route diversion signs, the car reached a point where the road was incomplete. When the driver realised there was no road ahead, he hit the brakes, causing the car to hang dangerously over the edge.

The video shows that the people present at the spot rushed to help. With the help of locals and the police, the car and its driver were safely pulled back. Luckily, no injuries were reported in the incident.

As the incident unfolded, the internet users are blaming the two things: wrong directions by Google Maps and negligence by the construction company.

People said that there were no warning signs and the entry to the flyover was not properly blocked. They demanded that proper safety arrangements be made at construction sites to avoid such incidents in the future.

This incident has created a buzz in the area, with many people saying that if the car hadn’t stopped in time, it could have led to a serious tragedy. The incident has raised serious concerns over blindly following digital navigation and highlights the lack of precautionary measures taken by the construction agencies at these sites.

