Naresh Bhatt Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder Of Wife Mamta; Faces Life Sentence

Indian-origin man Naresh Bhatt in the United States has been convicted of murdering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, whose remains have never been recovered, more than two years after she mysteriously disappeared from their home in Virginia.

Naresh Bhatt was found guilty of first-degree murder on November 10, 2026, by a jury in Prince William County, Virginia. He was also convicted of concealing and defiling a dead body in connection with his wife's death.

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The verdict followed a six-week trial during which prosecutors presented forensic evidence, witness accounts and communications to establish that Bhatt had killed his wife before disposing of her remains. According to CNN and India Today, Bhatt admitted during the trial that he had dismembered Mamta's body and disposed of it but maintained that he had not murdered her.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt Disappeared In July 2024

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, was a registered nurse and mother of a young child. She was last seen around July 29, 2024, before her disappearance raised concerns among her colleagues, who subsequently reported her missing.

Her disappearance triggered an investigation that eventually led to Naresh Bhatt's arrest in August 2024.

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Despite searches and investigations, authorities have not been able to locate Mamta's remains.

The case drew considerable attention because of the absence of a recovered body and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Investigators continued to build their case through forensic evidence, witness statements and other material collected during the investigation.

Naresh Bhatt Admits Dismembering Wife's Body, Claims She Died By Suicide

During the trial, Naresh Bhatt took the stand and acknowledged that he had dismembered his wife's body using a saw before disposing of the remains.

He told the court that he found Mamta unconscious beside their bed early on July 30, 2024, after she had allegedly consumed pills and a highly toxic insecticide in an apparent suicide attempt.

Bhatt claimed that he attempted to revive her through CPR and other measures but panicked when his efforts failed. Instead of informing the authorities, he said he decided to conceal her death and dispose of her body.

According to his testimony, he placed the remains in garbage bags and used a trash compactor to dispose of them.

While admitting to the disposal of the body, Bhatt denied killing his wife and maintained that she had died by suicide. However, the jury rejected his account and convicted him of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors Present Forensic Evidence, Cite Alleged Domestic Issues

Prosecutors argued that Bhatt had murdered Mamta and subsequently attempted to destroy evidence and conceal her remains.

The prosecution relied on forensic findings, including blood-related reactions detected in the bathroom and a saw reportedly containing hair fragments. Witness accounts concerning alleged domestic problems and abuse were also presented during the proceedings.

Investigators additionally examined communications between the couple, including a previous text message that prosecutors interpreted as a threat.

The prosecution argued that the evidence contradicted Bhatt's claim that his wife had died by suicide and supported the allegation that he had deliberately killed her before disposing of her body.

The jury ultimately found him guilty of murder, as well as concealing and defiling a dead body.

Bhatt Faces Possible Life Sentence, Sentencing In March 2027

Following the verdict, Bhatt's bond was revoked. He now faces a possible life sentence for first-degree murder, in addition to potential prison terms of up to five years each for concealing and defiling a dead body.

His sentencing has been scheduled for March 12, 2027.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office described the conviction as justice for Mamta and her family, who have been unable to recover her remains or perform her final rites.

Despite the guilty verdict, the whereabouts of Mamta's body remain unknown, leaving her family without the opportunity to give her a final farewell.