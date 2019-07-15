Narendra Modi government to revamp Skill India mission by starting new courses related to electric vehicles

Narendra Modi government's flagship Skill India mission is all set to get revamped. The Narendra Modi government will revamp the Skill India mission by starting new courses related to electric vehicles. The government will tie up with top multinational and Indian firms for the same.

According to Indian Express, the introduction of new industrial training courses, to be taught at Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across India, comes in the wake of government think tank NITI Aayog’s proposal of making all commercial vehicles run on electric power from 2026. A senior official told the leading daily that, “India is already an automobile manufacturing hub in South Asia. But as the world is turning towards electric vehicles, we need to grab the opportunity to train our workforce to take advantage of the market.”

The officer further said that the government will also sign memoranda of understanding with firms such as American fast-food giant McDonalds, and large financial sector companies HDFC Bank and State Bank of India to start apprenticeship programmes as part of a drive to ensure more professional training.

The fourth anniversary of the Skill India Mission is being observed today. Several functions are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. National Skill Development Mission also known as Skill India Mission was launched on this day in 2015. Nearly One Crore youth are being presently imparted skills training annually under the mission.

The mission also envisages convergence, coordination, and harmonization of the fragmented skilling efforts of various Ministries in Government of India and other key stakeholders through the instruments of Common norms, implementation of National Skills Qualification Framework and data integrations through the Skill India Portal.