'Nanga Karke Daudaunga TV Par...': Panelists Hurl Abuses On LIVE TV As Debate Turns Ugly (Video Viral)

Mumbai: A day after the incident in which CISF woman constable allegedly slapped actress and newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut sparked controversy, a shockingly hilarious excerpt of a news debate aired live on Republic TV on the same topic, is doing rounds on social media. While the issue of quality of TV news debates in India is a popular point of discussion among the masses already, an X user @scribe_prashant posted a video in which the panelists are seen losing cool and hurling abuses at each other digressing completely from the real topic which was supposed to be- 'Kangana Ranaut Slapgate'.

In the post, Prashant Kumar said, "The level of debates on news channels these days. All hail DoorKnob!". In the video both the panelists who entered the debate in a bid to enlighten masses in the capacity of experts and analysists showered childish and dirty abuses on each other like - 'nanga karke daudaunga TV par', 'political dalal', 'Izzat raas nahi aati buddhe', so on and so forth.

Kangana Ranaut slapgate

Actress and newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, June 6, by a CISF woman constable. Soon after the incident the constable in an outburst had said that she was hurt because of Ranaut’s statement against the then-protesting farmers. She said that her mother had also participated in the protests by farmers.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the CISF constable can be heard saying in Hindi: “Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi”.

According to ANI, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers was set up and CISF has suspended the woman constable and given a complaint against her at the local police station to register an FIR.

Soon after the incident, Kangana Ranaut said that she was hit on the face and abused by a CISF woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi.