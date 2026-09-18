Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp's Candidate Withdraws Nomination After Meeting Suvendu Adhikari

In a setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress, its Nandigram Assembly bypoll candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

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Pradhan Dey's withdrawal came just hours after the Election Commission allotted the Mamata-led faction the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ election symbol for the upcoming bypolls. She met Adhikari at Nabanna before withdrawing her nomination on the final day for withdrawal of candidature. The development was reported by PTI and other media outlets.

Rival faction remains in fray

The withdrawal leaves Mohammad Eteshamul Haque, the candidate of the rival Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC faction, in the fray from Nandigram. The constituency will go to polls on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9.

Nandigram's political significance

Nandigram holds particular significance in Bengal politics. Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee from the constituency in the 2021 Assembly election. In the 2026 Assembly election, Adhikari again won Nandigram before vacating the seat to retain Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.

Pradhan Dey announced in September

The Mamata faction had announced Pradhan Dey as its Nandigram candidate on September 13, ending speculation that Banerjee herself could contest the seat. Pradhan Dey, a schoolteacher, was presented as a local face for the politically significant constituency. She had earlier lost her teaching job in connection with the West Bengal school recruitment controversy but was subsequently reinstated following a Supreme Court order, according to reports.

TMC symbol dispute continues

The latest development comes amid an ongoing split in the TMC, with the Election Commission having temporarily assigned separate names and symbols to the two factions. The original ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol remain subject to the Commission's final decision.