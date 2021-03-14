Nandigram 'attack': Election Commission suspends police officer in charge of Mamata Banerjee's security

The Election Commission has removed Vivek Sahay from post of Director, Security and kept him under suspension who was in charge of the security of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who was injured during her visit in Nandigram.

The EC issuing a statement said, "Charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee".

The commission also suspended Purba Medinipur SP Pravin Prakash for not making proper security arrangements during the visit. "Charges shall be framed against him for major failure of bandobast," it said.

To keep a closer look at such incidents, the commission has appointed former DGP Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for West Bengal Assembly elections while AK Sharma shall be second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube.

Also the commission has posted IAS officer Smita Pandey as DM and DEO, Purba Medinipur in place of Vibhu Goel who has been transferred to a non-election post.