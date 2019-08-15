NaMo Moment of Truth: Best PM thus far, says Mood of Nation survey

New Delhi: A question that has vexed most minds is: Who is the most popular prime minister since Independence? If the Mood of the Nation poll conducted by India Today is to be taken at face value, PM Narendra Modi is way ahead of his predecessors.

In academic discussions, PM Modi has often been compared to Mrs Indira Gandhi and the debate is often inconclusive. But the Mood of the Nation leaves no room for doubt:

Indira Gandhi follows in the second spot while Atal Bihari Vajpayee ranks third. Modi's predecessor, Manmohan Singh is a straggler in the seventh position.

A staggering 37% of the respondents plumped for Modi; for 14%, it was a nostalgic throwback to Indira; and for 11% the Vajpayee magic never waned.

YOGI OUSTS MAMATA: The poll throws up a big surprise: Yogi Adityanath has unceremoniously removed Mamata Banerjee as the best chief minister.

Mamata, who was ranked No. 1 in the January edition of the Mood of the Nation, has lost steam and been relegated to the seventh spot.

Predictably, Bihar's Nitish Kumar trails Adityanath. A pleasant surprise, of course, is Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis in the third spot, followed by the inscrutable Arvind Kejriwal and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik.

ETERNAL OPTIMISTS: Even the doom day protagonists have been silenced. Such is the overweening sense of optimism that 35 per cent of respondents believe that the Modi government can "easily" achieve its aim of transforming India into a $5 trillion economy in the next five years. Another 35 per cent have put a rider: they believe it is possible but only if significant reforms are undertaken.