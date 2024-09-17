Nagamangala Communal Violence: Miscreants Seen Throwing Petrol Bombs, Setting Shops On Fire; Video Goes Viral

Over 50 people were arrested by Karnataka police following a communal clash last week, triggered by stone-pelting during a Ganpati immersion procession, which led to arson in Nagamangala, Mandya.

Days after incident occured, a video has emerged on social media showing miscreants throwing petrol bombs at shops to set them ablaze. The video show a group of individuals approaching a closed shop at night, pouring petrol near the shutters, and then igniting it.

The violence erupted on September 11 when a group of Hindus held a procession for Ganpati Visarjan, which was disrupted by stone-pelting from members of the Muslim community. Following the stone-pelting incident, some individuals set fire to local shops.

Closeup view of how scoundrels in Mandya #Karnataka threw petrol bombs & set series of shops on fire in Nagamangala during Ganesh chaturthi procession



According to police, seven bikes and six small shops were burnt and a total of 15 bikes and a car were slightly damaged during the whole incident.

Outraged over the ncident, Hindu community members surrounded the local police station, demanding strict action against the miscreants.

In response to the escalating tension, the police imposed a curfew in the area and arrested more than 50 people. After the incident, former Karnataka chief minister and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the site and criticised the state’s Congress government for its poor handling of law and order in the region.

According to reports, Karnataka government on Friday suspended Nagamangala police inspector Ashok Kumar for changing the Ganesha procession route in the town on Wednesday night.

BJP demands NIA probe

BJP, the opposition party in the state has demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the recent violence.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, questioned, "How did petrol bombs end up in Nagamangala, and who brought them into a place of worship? These matters need thorough investigation." He also criticized the handling of the Nagamangala clash case, stating that FIRs have been filed against Hindus. Ashoka accused the government of appeasement, saying, "In Chikkamagaluru, youths are openly displaying Palestine flags in public. Since Congress came to power, organizations and terrorists no longer fear repercussions. They feel emboldened due to Congress's support," he alleged.