 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, September 18, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery September 18, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 17, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...

Video: Woman Beaten With Sticks By Men In Broad Daylight Over Property Dispute In West Bengal’s...

Video: Woman Beaten With Sticks By Men In Broad Daylight Over Property Dispute In West Bengal’s...

'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One...

'They Don't Want Regional Parties To Exist...': Owaisi Hits Out At BJP Over 'One Nation, One...