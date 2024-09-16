 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Finch Monday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, September 16, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Finch Monday Weekly Lottery September 16, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process
Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

VIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In...

VIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In...

Uttar Pradesh: Fight Erupts Between Farmers & Lodha Group Employee In Ayodhya Over Land Accusation

Uttar Pradesh: Fight Erupts Between Farmers & Lodha Group Employee In Ayodhya Over Land Accusation