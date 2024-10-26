 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Stork Saturday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, October 26, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery October 26, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly Of Chopping Her Scenes, Being Insecure Of Her Hair & Makeup
‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly Of Chopping Her Scenes, Being Insecure Of Her Hair & Makeup
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veerashaiva Lingayat Community Upset Over Lack Of Electoral Opportunity By Political Parties, Threatens To Opt NOTA
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veerashaiva Lingayat Community Upset Over Lack Of Electoral Opportunity By Political Parties, Threatens To Opt NOTA
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Finds Link To Anmol Bishnoi, Names Him Wanted Accused In Remand Copy
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Finds Link To Anmol Bishnoi, Names Him Wanted Accused In Remand Copy
Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri Give A Glimpse Into Their ‘Mehndi Shagna Di’
Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri Give A Glimpse Into Their ‘Mehndi Shagna Di’

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging...

Telangana: 23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Sleeping After He Accidently Touches Mobile Charging...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi: AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Attack During 'Padyatra' In...

Delhi: AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Attack During 'Padyatra' In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To...

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To...