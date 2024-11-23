 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, November 23, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Iron Weekly Lottery November 23, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory
Maharashtra Assembly Results 2024: Congress-Led MVA Tumbles In Vidarbha As BJP Scores Historic Victory With 45 Seats
Maharashtra Assembly Results 2024: Congress-Led MVA Tumbles In Vidarbha As BJP Scores Historic Victory With 45 Seats
'The Surface Looked Considerably Dry Today': Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Gets Surprised About Behaviour Of Wicket On Day 2
'The Surface Looked Considerably Dry Today': Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Gets Surprised About Behaviour Of Wicket On Day 2
CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light
CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 22, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Wayanad By-Polls 2024: 'Will Be Your Voice In Parliament,' Says Priyanka Gandhi After Landslide...

Wayanad By-Polls 2024: 'Will Be Your Voice In Parliament,' Says Priyanka Gandhi After Landslide...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Trails As JMM Leads In 19 Seats

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Trails As JMM Leads In 19 Seats

J&K Police Cyber Crime Prevention Cell Recover ₹4.48 Lakh From Various Financial Frauds In Pulwama

J&K Police Cyber Crime Prevention Cell Recover ₹4.48 Lakh From Various Financial Frauds In Pulwama

VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly...

VIDEO: Kanpur Cant MLA Hassan Roomi Breaks Down In Tears After Naseem Solanki Wins Sisamau Assembly...