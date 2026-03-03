 Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: March 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery (1 PM draw) will be declared today, March 03, 2026. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. If you have purchased a ticket for this draw, stay tuned - we at FPJ are updating the latest Nagaland lottery results as they are announced. You can check the complete winner list and prize details here once the results are out.

You can view the results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery March 03, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Marathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar's Son Stuck In Kuwait Amid US-Iran Conflict; Actress Cries And Requests Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & PM Narendra Modi To Help Her - Watch Video
Marathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar's Son Stuck In Kuwait Amid US-Iran Conflict; Actress Cries And Requests Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & PM Narendra Modi To Help Her - Watch Video
Kerala SSLC 2026 Exams Begin Tomorrow; Check Full Schedule And Exam Guidelines Here
Kerala SSLC 2026 Exams Begin Tomorrow; Check Full Schedule And Exam Guidelines Here
Viral: Mumbai MD Rings NSE Bell Wearing Jacket Printed With 600 Employees’ Faces; Wins Hearts Online
Viral: Mumbai MD Rings NSE Bell Wearing Jacket Printed With 600 Employees’ Faces; Wins Hearts Online
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian LNG Importers Cut Supply To Industries After Qatar Facility Shutdown
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian LNG Importers Cut Supply To Industries After Qatar Facility Shutdown

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 02, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on