 Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: June 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, June 11, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery June 11, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 11, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)