 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Sandpiper Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 29, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery August 29, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found...

Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found...

Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title

Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title

Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan...

Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On...

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At...

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At...