 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Sandpiper Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 22, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery August 22, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'For At Least 2 Months..': Delhi HC Orders Man Who Called Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair A 'Jihadi' To...

'For At Least 2 Months..': Delhi HC Orders Man Who Called Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair A 'Jihadi' To...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Talk To Protesting Farmers For Removal Of Tractor-Trolleys At Shambhu Border': SC Asks Punjab,...

'Talk To Protesting Farmers For Removal Of Tractor-Trolleys At Shambhu Border': SC Asks Punjab,...

Fraud Scheme: TRAI Cautions Citizen Of Scammers Using Pre-Recorded Calls And Fake Arrest Warrants

Fraud Scheme: TRAI Cautions Citizen Of Scammers Using Pre-Recorded Calls And Fake Arrest Warrants

Uttar Pradesh: 15 Lakh Women Apply For Constable Posts In Record Recruitment Drive; 12,000 To Be...

Uttar Pradesh: 15 Lakh Women Apply For Constable Posts In Record Recruitment Drive; 12,000 To Be...