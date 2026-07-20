Nagaland Issues Disaster Alert After Landslides, Flash Floods Kill 8 | X - @MahroshPervaiz1

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 20: The Government of Nagaland, Home Department, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Kohima, has issued an advisory in the wake of incessant rainfall resulting in devastating landslides, severe flash floods and massive waterlogging throughout the State.

State issues disaster advisory

Government has directed all District Disaster Management Authorities to remain vigilant and monitor the situation by activating their respective District Emergency Operations Centre.

Further, the DDMAs are also requested to initiate the following measures, as per the advisory.

"Evacuate residents from severely waterlogged, low-lying, and landslide-prone zones (such as unstable embankments and riverbanks)." Authorities also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumours on social media to prevent unnecessary panic.

The Government of Nagaland has activated disaster preparedness measures as heavy rainfall continues to trigger landslides, flash floods and widespread waterlogging. Citizens are urged to remain alert, follow official advisories, and cooperate with emergency authorities to ensure… pic.twitter.com/mC7pl6jbv7 — Leima (@customheritage4) July 20, 2026

Landslides claim lives in Mon

Earlier in the day, at least eight people died, and twelve others were injured following massive landslide incidents that occurred in multiple locations in Nagaland's Mon district.

Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, told ANI over the phone that so far, four bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris.

Incessant rains and a cloudburst in the wee hours of the morning in #Mon Hq, Nagaland has caused widespread destruction at various localities this morning. Human casualties reported, survivors still trapped. Rescue operations by locals hampered due to continuous rain & landslide.… pic.twitter.com/DsxPmnu7u1 — S. Phangnon Konyak (@SPhangnon) July 19, 2026

"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak said.

He further said that several houses were damaged in the landslide incidents.

Political leaders express grief

Meanwhile, BJP Nagaland State President Benjamin Yepthomi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslides that claimed lives in Mon district and the landslide that severely affected the Tuli area under Mokokchung district, causing immense suffering to many families.

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"I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslides which have claimed precious lives in Mon District and by the landslide that has severely affected Tuli area under Mokokchung District, causing immense suffering to many families," Yepthomi said in a statement.

Extending his condolences, he said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I pray that Almighty grants them strength, comfort and courage to endure this irreparable loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery to those who were injured and express my deepest solidarity with all those affected by the devastating disaster."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)