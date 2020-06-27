Nadda steps up his attack on Cong over donations to RGF

New Delhi: In a diversion tactic of continuing the attack on the Congress questioning Prime Minister Modi's clean chit to China despite its transgression into the Indian territory, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday fired 10 questions at its president Sonia Gandhi to clarify the alleged links of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and China.

He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is safe and secure, and our brave armed forces are fully capable of protecting the country and its sovereignty. He alleged that national interest was “sacrificed” when donations into the family-run foundation were accepted and it is now time for the Gandhi family answer for their "sins."

Countries like China donated to the RGF every year between 2005–2009. Tax havens like Luxembourg donated to RGF every year between 2006– 2009. NGOs and companies with deep commercial interests donated to RGF. Why did the RGF, headed by Sonia Gandhi, accept money from the Chinese government and Chinese Embassy? Isn't a shame, sacrificing national interest by accepting money from foreign powers for personal trusts? he asked

Nadda asked the Congress on Saturday to come clean on its "links" with China, and the details of its MoU with the Communist Party of China

During UPA regime various central ministries and PSUs like SAIL, GAIL, SBI and others were pressurized to give money to the RGF. RGF took hefty donations from major Indian corporates, but their rhetoric was for the poor people. Wasn't this quid pro quo of the purest form?

RGF, a private charitable trust, has a corpus of over Rs 100 crores (as of 2019). How did the RGF get Jawahar Bhawan, worth crores, as its office on perpetual lease? he asked

RGF not only takes money from scams but also dodgy donations to their own organizations, he alleged.

Some months back, we saw a huge hue and cry over Mehul Chokshi. The crown prince of Congress used the most obnoxious language for the PM. However, it has also come to light that Mehul Chokshi was also a donor for the RGF. Sonia Gandhi should answer, first take money from Mehul Chokshi, then help him with bank loans and then blame the present PM for his actions.