N Biren Singh, Pramod Sawant likely to continue as CM of Manipur, Goa: Report

New Delhi: The current care taker Chief Ministers of Goa and Manipur- Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh- will likely continue as the Chief Ministers in the two states, sources told NDTV today.

Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Minister of Goa and N Biren Singh will head the government in Manipur again. According to the report, the oath ceremony will be held after Holi.



Both the minister on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital ahead of the government formation in the state.

The Prime Minister congratulated Singh for the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls. "Met N Biren Singh and congratulated him on BJP's stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Manipur," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The BJP has won the Assembly polls in Goa for third time in a row and for the first time got the majority on its own in Manipur.

In a tweet after meeting Sawant, Prime Minister Modi said: "Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come."

Sawant expected to meet union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and others to discuss formation of new BJP government in Goa.

While incumbent Sawant is front runner for the post, many other aspirants are also trying their luck to become chief minister in the coastal state. "With extra time everyone is trying to become chief minister and pushing their candidature before seniors," a party leader in Goa said.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Nadda and Santhosh met Manipur caretaker chief minister Singh, state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, in-charge Sambit Patra held a discussion about formation of new government in the North Eastern state.

Late Monday evening, top BJP leadership met at Prime Minister Modi's residence to discuss the formation of the party's government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:49 PM IST