 Centre Calls N Biren Singh & Leisemba Sanajaoba For Briefing On Manipur Situation (VIDEO)
Centre Calls N Biren Singh & Leisemba Sanajaoba For Briefing On Manipur Situation (VIDEO)

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
N Biren Singh | Photo: PTI

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Leisemba Sanajaoba were summoned to Delhi on Monday to brief central leaders on the current political situation in Manipur.

Speaking to the press before leaving for Delhi, Biren Singh said, “I am going to Delhi along with Rajya Sabha MP Leisemba Sanajaoba to apprise the higher authorities about the state’s situation. We will try to meet whoever is possible to find a solution at the earliest. Our focus must be on the welfare of the indigenous people.”

He also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and order, urging them to adopt democratic methods of protest.

“I want to appeal to everyone, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial time for the state. All should be careful in their actions and words,” he said.

Indefinite Curfew & Shutdown Cripple Normal Life In 5 Districts Of Manipur
Tensions have flared across Manipur’s valley districts following the June-7 arrest of Arambai Tengol leader A. Kanan. In response, the group declared a ten-day total shutdown, triggering widespread unrest.

At least 21 people have been injured so far, as protesters dug up roads and blocked key routes with debris.

Earlier on Sunday night, unidentified miscreants set fire to the Sub-Divisional Collector (SDC) office at Yairipok Tulihal in Imphal East district, causing significant damage to official records and infrastructure.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds Security Review Meeting Amid Protests Over Meitei Outfit...
Meanwhile, women’s groups intensified their agitation, staging night-time torch rallies in Khurai and Singjamei, demanding the immediate formation of a government in the state.

