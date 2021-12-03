e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:02 PM IST

Mysterious lights seen moving through the skies over northern states

ANI
Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled.

Soon after, a video of a line of bright lights moving through the skies went viral on social media platforms.

Defence sources confirmed it was a satellite.

Earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:02 PM IST
