Mysterious lights seen moving through the skies over northern states

Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled.
Soon after, a video of a line of bright lights moving through the skies went viral on social media platforms.
Defence sources confirmed it was a satellite.
Earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites.
Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:02 PM IST