 Mysterious! 30 Goats Found Dead After Being Struck By Lightning In Uttarkashi's Forest (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMysterious! 30 Goats Found Dead After Being Struck By Lightning In Uttarkashi's Forest (Video)

Mysterious! 30 Goats Found Dead After Being Struck By Lightning In Uttarkashi's Forest (Video)

30 goats were found lifeless after lightning struck the herd in a forest in Nuranu in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on September 2

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
X

Amid heavy downpour, 30 goats were found lifeless after lightning struck the herd in a forest in Nuranu in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on September 2. 

As per reports, soon after the video of the tragic incident surfaced on social media, a team of officials rushed to the spot to investigate the matter and gathered more information from the shepherds present at the scene. 

The incident took place when the herd, were under an open sky grazing on wet grass amid the mild drizzle. 

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times

The authorities, as reports suggest, pledged to provide necessary financial assistance to the owner of the dead goats. 

Meanwhile, the incident has caused grief and worry among the local people who rely on their livestock for survival. 

Landslides block Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand    

Meanwhile, in a separate story, landslides triggered by heavy rain left the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocked at several points.

The highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Patalganga and Nandaprayag and efforts are being made to reopen it, the district disaster management centre here said.

Seven shops in the Simli market were damaged by landslide debris, it said.

Read Also
Uttarakhand Viral Video: Group Of Men In Cars Harass Girls By Chasing Them At Night In Haldwani; 5...
article-image

The Jyotirmath-Malari road connecting the India-China border including the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway has also been blocked due to a landslide, the district disaster management centre said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court;...

'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court;...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Why Were Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Residence In Vancouver? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Shooter...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...

Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...