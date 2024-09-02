Mysterious! 30 Goats Found Dead After Being Struck By Lightning In Uttarkashi's Forest (Video)

X

Amid heavy downpour, 30 goats were found lifeless after lightning struck the herd in a forest in Nuranu in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on September 2.

As per reports, soon after the video of the tragic incident surfaced on social media, a team of officials rushed to the spot to investigate the matter and gathered more information from the shepherds present at the scene.

The incident took place when the herd, were under an open sky grazing on wet grass amid the mild drizzle.

Watch the video here:

बीती रात आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से उत्तरकाशी में 30 बकरियों की मौत।

मोरी ब्लॉक के नुरानू के जंगलों में ये हादसा हुआ। किसान के पास फसल के अलावा उसके पशु ही सबसे बड़ा धन होता है।

पशुपालन मंत्री @BahugunaUK ji, आप संज्ञान लेंगे तो इस पशुपालक की मदद हो जाएगी, अन्यथा बाक़ी सब तो चल ही… pic.twitter.com/ZGeOXC0fxN — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) September 2, 2024

The authorities, as reports suggest, pledged to provide necessary financial assistance to the owner of the dead goats.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused grief and worry among the local people who rely on their livestock for survival.

Landslides block Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, in a separate story, landslides triggered by heavy rain left the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocked at several points.

The highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Patalganga and Nandaprayag and efforts are being made to reopen it, the district disaster management centre here said.

Seven shops in the Simli market were damaged by landslide debris, it said.

The Jyotirmath-Malari road connecting the India-China border including the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway has also been blocked due to a landslide, the district disaster management centre said.