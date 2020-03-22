MyJantaCurfewMoment trends as netizens share their quarantine routine

As the whole nation has self-quarantined at home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to practice Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22 netizens are taking to Twitter sharing their quarantine routine.
#MyJantaCurfewMoment has taken the trend on Twitter as people are sharing their activities to cope with staying at home to avoid the spread of virus.
From solving block puzzles to workout out at home, let us go through what the nation is up to during this period of self-quarantine.
Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a Janata Curfew that would be observed on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.
During his speech Modi also asked people to step out onto their balconies and doorways in the evening to applaud the efforts of doctors and nurses and hospital staff, not to mention the staff at the airports who have been constantly working to control the viral outbreak. At 5 pm, he said, the state administrations would sound a siren to herald the same.
