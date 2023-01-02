'My way to say sorry to Bapu': Kamal Haasan tells Rahul Gandhi why he made 'Hey Ram' movie

Kamal Haasan explained to Rahul Gandhi about his reasons for making his 2000 movie 'Hey Ram' |

In a series of conversations with attendees of Bharat Jodo yatra, Rahul Gandhi on Monday released a video of interaction with actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan. In an interaction that lasted for almost 23 minutes, they both talked about various issues ranging from politics of fear, Tamil language and people, Chinese intrusion, and Mahatma Gandhi.

In an interesting revelation, Haasan opened up to Gandhi about his 2000 movie 'Hey Ram' and told his reasons why he decided to make it. Haasan said making the film "Hey Ram" was his idea of saying sorry to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi).

"My father was a Congress man, but my environment made me a bitter critic of Gandhiji when I was in my teens. Around 24-25 I discovered Gandhiji on my own, and over the years, exponentially, I have become a fan," the actor-turned politician said. The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said he made the movie, which is a functional story of a parallel assassin who wanted to kill Mahatma Gandhi but changed his mind when he got closer to him. the climax, Haasan said, was his way to to correct himself and "say sorry".

Watch the full interaction here:

"The worst form of criticism is an assassination, I think it's very cheap," Haasan said.

The actor further went on to stress that communal harmony and peace prevails until someone deliberately disturbs it. "If you got to places like Kerala, amity prevails, until you doctor it. I think there are more sides to it than just Hindu and Muslim, we have to understand that this country will only flourish with its plurality," he said.

Haasan, speaking about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he wanted to celebrate it as it is reaching out to the people and lending the ear, "instead of standing on a podium and lecturing". That's commendable, the Dashavtharam actor said.

Kamal Haasan, on December 24 last year, had joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reached the national capital Delhi.