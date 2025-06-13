'My Mother & 2-Year-Old Daughter Were Left Behind...': BJ Medical College's Mess Cook Searches For Family After Ahmedabad Plane Crash (Video) |

Gujarat: Ravi Thakur, a cook at the BJ Medical College undergraduate mess, is facing a personal tragedy amid the devastation caused by the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. While speaking to reporters with a trembling voice, he stated that he is looking for his mother and his two-year-old daughter, who were left in the mess building at the time of the crash and are missing since then.

Ravi's Mother & Daughter Were Left In Mess Building At Time Of Crash

Ravi shared that his entire family, including his mother and wife, worked in the UG mess. Yesterday, before the crash occurred, he and his wife had stepped out to deliver lunchboxes to senior doctors at the hospital. Tragically, his mother, Sarlaben Thakur and his two-year-old daughter, Aadya, had stayed behind in the mess facility and have been missing ever since.

“All the women who work in the mess left the area when the incident occurred, except for my mother and my daughter,” Ravi said in a trembling voice. “We’ve been searching for them since yesterday, but there’s no sign of either of them. I still haven’t found them,” he added. He showed reporters a photo of both his mother and daughter, clinging to hope that someone might come forward with information.

Details On The Horrifying Crash

The horrifying incident occurred when Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College complex located in the Meghaninagar area, just moments after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft had 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Only one person is reported to have survived the crash, while 241 lives were lost. Among the victims were 168 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian citizen.

The crash not only devastated those on the flight but also claimed lives on the ground. Four MBBS students from the medical college and the wife of a doctor lost their lives due to the impact on the college complex, which lies just outside the airport perimeter. DNA testing and identification procedures are still underway to identify all the victims.