'My intention wasn't to hurt anyone': TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui on viral 'acid attack' video, shares full clip

TikTok star who landed in trouble and was accused of promoting acid attack on women after his video which seems to have been edited went viral wrote a message and said "My intention was not to hurt anyone..."
He further said that the girl in the video is a professional make up artist and has collaborated with him several times. He said that her make up is just a way of projecting art and it in no way represents a promotion of acid attack on women.
He also said that he had shared the full video a month ago but now it has but edited to show that he is promoting acid attack. He also shared a full video clip of the video in question and explained that it is just water. Siddiqui clarified that in the part of the video that has been trimmed, he was drinking a glass of water.
Siddiqui's message to his followers reads, "Hey Fam
Jaisa ki aap dekh rahe hai, ki mujh par acid attack promote karne ka ilzaam lag raha hai.
Ek video ka half part cut karke, aisa dikhaya jaa raha hai ki main acid attack promote karta hu.
That's not the case at all. I'm adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I'm drinking water. So please try and understand. It's WATER! "Acid kaun peeta hal?"
Watch the COMPLETE controversial video yourself here:
#TeamNawab"
The message further reads, "Regarding the makeup,
The girl in the video is Faby, a professional makeup artist.
I have collaborated with her numerous times in the past for videos. She has even shot with us for videos with this same make up. It's just her way of projecting her part of art.
That make up in no way, represents a victim of an acid attack. Again, just her way of projecting her art and profession.
This is nothing but making people a target. Making misinterpretations and assumptions out of context is not fair.
The video went live almost a month back. And I don't know why people are making a fuss about it now. Maybe it's the on going TikTok vs YouTube rivalry that people are trying to capitalize on. Making such extreme allegations is very disappointing and distubing.
However, I still took down the video as I'm not interested in promoting any kind of controversy and apologize to anyone who was hurt by watching the video.
Again, it does not promote any kind of inhumanity.
Hope you support me!
My intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibilty and apologize to anyone who was offended by the video."
Earlier, the NCW has asked Tik-Tok India to immediately remove a video showing Siddiqui committing violence against women and directed the Maharashtra police to take action against the person responsible for making the clip.
"The commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset, which would send a very wrong message to the society through this video made by Faizal Siddiqui on Tik-Tok," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter to Tik Tok India.
In view of the above, the commission asked Tik-Tok India to immediately remove the video and block the ID of the person who made it.
In a letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Sharma said the NCW condemns the video of the digital content creator promoting a grievous crime of acid attack among its young followers on social media.
