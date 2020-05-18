'My intention wasn't to hurt anyone': TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui on viral 'acid attack' video, shares full clip

TikTok star who landed in trouble and was accused of promoting acid attack on women after his video which seems to have been edited went viral wrote a message and said "My intention was not to hurt anyone..."

He further said that the girl in the video is a professional make up artist and has collaborated with him several times. He said that her make up is just a way of projecting art and it in no way represents a promotion of acid attack on women.

He also said that he had shared the full video a month ago but now it has but edited to show that he is promoting acid attack. He also shared a full video clip of the video in question and explained that it is just water. Siddiqui clarified that in the part of the video that has been trimmed, he was drinking a glass of water.

Siddiqui's message to his followers reads, "Hey Fam

Jaisa ki aap dekh rahe hai, ki mujh par acid attack promote karne ka ilzaam lag raha hai.

Ek video ka half part cut karke, aisa dikhaya jaa raha hai ki main acid attack promote karta hu.

That's not the case at all. I'm adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I'm drinking water. So please try and understand. It's WATER! "Acid kaun peeta hal?"

Watch the COMPLETE controversial video yourself here:

#TeamNawab"