My ideology doesn't permit me to work with Cong: Shiv Sainik Ramesh Solanki resigns from party

Solanki, often termed as a Shiv Sena activist, has in the past filed complaints against Tik Tok users and Netflix India.

Recently, in September he filed a police complaint against Netflix and demanded that the content of the online streaming site should be passed through a censor board.

He cited examples such as 'Sacred Games', 'Leila' and 'Ghoul', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."

He accused the company of portraying the nation with "deep rooted Hinduphobia".

Earlier, he had complained against five TikTok users for a video pertaining to the alleged lynching of Tabrez.

Solanki filed a complaint against five users with a combined following of 4 crore people. He was not content merely with the video being taken down and demanded that the group be banned.

In two videos the whole gang that goes with the name 'Team 07' is seen enacting a message that says, "Innocent Tabrez was killed, but if Tabrez's son grows up and takes revenge then Muslims shouldn't be termed as terrorists." The video soon made its way to other social media platforms.