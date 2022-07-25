e-Paper Get App

President Droupadi Murmu's top quotes after taking oath

It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

Monday, July 25, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations.

In her address after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

Here are top quotes by President Droupadi Murmu in her historic address

"My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams."

"For me, getting a primary education was a dream."

"It is satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years—the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals—can see me as their reflection. My nomination has the blessings of the poor behind it. It's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women."

"I want to tell the youth, don't just focus on your future but also lay the foundation of the country's future. As President, you have my full support."

In her speech, the President stressed the need to speed up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

"India is adding new episodes of development in every sphere...India's fight against the COVID pandemic has increased its global influence."

"I will focus on welfare of the marginalised."

Maharashtra: Trainee aircraft crashes in a farm in Pune; woman pilot injured

Watch Video: India captain Shikhar Dawan leads celebration in dressing room after ODI series win...

Watch Video: Axar Patel scores blistering 35-ball 64 as India register two-wicket win against West...

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Myanmar: Military junta executes 4 pro-democracy political opponents