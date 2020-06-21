Muslims misusing Article 30, time for a rethink: Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya believes that Muslims are misusing the Constitutional provisions given under Article 30 that gives minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice, as many of the madrasas instead of imparting real education are breeding jihadis, which is damaging the society and country.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Vijayvargiya, who is known for his hardline Hindutva approach, demanded a national debate on this issue. He said that all political parties should participate in this debate, leaving aside their political ideologies, so that people become aware of the realities. He said that he will raise this issue before his party, adding that several other bodies agree with him and have brought these ideas before the country from time to time.

He said that when the fathers of the Indian Constitution made this provision, they wanted children of the Muslim community to become educated believing that community members would be in the best position to understand the needs of their community. They never imagined that these provisions would be misused in such a manner that they become festering wounds in the body of the nation.

“These wounds have to be healed, and therefore there is an urgent need for a rethink as these provisions are being misused and thus they need to be scrapped or changed,” Vijayvargiya said.

He said that in the decades following our independence, there have been many changes in the education system in the country, but there has been no change in what is being taught in most of the madrasas and various other schools and colleges run by the Muslims. “In the name of education the students are being systematically brainwashed and anti-national brigades are being prepared,” Vijayvargiya said.

He said that at present the govt and other agencies have ample proof that jihadis are being bred in these educational institutions who take part in anti-national activities, which is harming the interests of the country.