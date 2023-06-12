Muslim Rashtriya Manch Resolves to Hoist Tricolour And Sing National Anthem In Muslim Localities; Commits To 'One Nation One Law'

Muslim Rashtriya Manch's Abhyas Varg in Bhopal |

At a four-day "Abhyas Varg" held in Bhopal from June 8 to 11, 2023, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) decided that its members and associates would gather regularly in their localities to hoist the national tricolour and sing the national anthem as part of their routine program. The event, which saw the participation of around 400 Muslim intellectuals from over 300 districts across India, focused on the theme of nationalism.

Resolution passed committing to "One Nation One Law"

The MRM passed several resolutions during the conclave, including a commitment to the "One Nation One Law" movement, the celebration of International Yoga Day and Raksha Bandhan, and the debunking of the 'Muslim League' as an 'anti-national' organization. Mohammad Afzal from New Delhi, one of the 14 convenors of the MRM, highlighted their unanimous support for "One Nation One Law," which aims to ensure religious freedom for all citizens.

The conclave consisted of 14 sessions featuring 42 speakers, and a total of 11 resolutions were made. The MRM members expressed their desire to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, emphasizing the need to view it as a traditional practice for a healthy body, soul, and mind, separate from any specific religion. Additionally, on August 15, they aim to hoist the national tricolour at all Madrasas across the country and celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a socio-cultural festival that promotes the honor of women.

Discussions and future plans

Furthermore, the MRM plans to conduct a nationwide mass outreach program between August 20 and September 30, aiming to connect with 15 lakh Muslim families across India with the message of "Danga-Mukt, Nafrat-Mukt Bharat" (Riot-free, Hate-free India).

During the conclave, topics such as population control, cow slaughter, and love jihad were also discussed. Regarding cow sacrifice on Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid), Virag Pachpore from Nagpur, a national convenor of the MRM, clarified that the holy book of Quran does not mention it, leading to their resolution to promote 'cow seva' (cow welfare) on the occasion. On the issue of love jihad, Pachpore stated that the unanimous opinion was in favor of promoting love while rejecting deceit, violence, and forced religious conversion.