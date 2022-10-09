'Muslim population should drop further': Haryana Home Minister reacts to AIMIM's Owaisi condom remark

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij | ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij reacted to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asadudin Owaisi's statement that the population of Muslims is declining and said that it should be dropped further.

While reacting to Owaisi, Vij said that it's good that the population of Muslims is declining, but it should be dropped further.

"AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the population of Muslims in India is declining. If it is so, then that's a very good thing. Drop it further and bring it to 'Hum do Humare do," the BJP leader said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, the AIMIM Chief reacted to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on a comprehensive population policy.

"Don't fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It's rather falling...Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this," Owaisi said.

On October 5, the RSS chief inaugurated the annual Dussehra celebrations and stressed the application of the population policy equally to ensure that the rising population do not become a burden but can be used as a resource.

Speaking further, Owaisi also claimed that the "dignity" of Muslims in India is lesser than a "streetside dog" while referring to the viral video in which police officials were seen flogging Muslim men publicly earlier this week.

"You could have taken them to the police station. But you chose to rip off their esteem and hit them directly on the streets. In a nation of 133 crore where 30 crore Muslims live, the dignity of a Muslim is lesser than a streetside dog," he added.

"Every day there is more evidence of mass radicalisation. Floggings and mob violence by cops have become common. Targeted violence against Muslims is treated as 'justice'. This is the reality of Modi's Vishwaguru/New India/5G/$5 Trillion Ton economy," Owaisi wrote in a tweet.