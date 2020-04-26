Muslim hotel fine but not Hindu fruit shop?: Sambit Patra questions Jharkhand Police's 'partiality'

A day after Jharkhand Police took down banner of a fruit seller banner which said ‘fruit shop approved by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’, BJP leader Sambit Patra, on Sunday, slammed the police saying that were partial.

Taking to Twitter, Sambit Patra wrote: "Why partiality?". He also tweeted two photos. One of the fruit vendor’s poster which read “approved by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as a 'Hindu fruit store”. And another photo of a hotel which had put up an 'Arman Muslim Hotel' poster. Patra calling the police partial was related to the fact that they didn’t take down the poster of the hotel.