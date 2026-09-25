Murli Manohar Joshi Opposes DJ Concert At Badrinath, Calls It Attack On Sanctity

Ex-BJP Presidenst Murli Manohar Joshi |

Former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi has criticised the reported permission for a music or DJ concert at Badrinath Dham, calling it an attack on the sanctity and cultural traditions of the Himalayan shrine.

In a post on X, Joshi said allowing a loud music event at the revered temple was not only a violation of cultural norms but also a direct affront to the spiritual significance of the dham. He noted that Badrinath was established by Adi Guru Shankaracharya as a place for peaceful worship and meditation amid the Himalayan environment.

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Joshi pointed out that even blowing a conch is traditionally prohibited at the shrine, and questioned the decision to permit a noisy music programme attended by thousands of people.

He also expressed concern over the possible impact of large gatherings and dancing at high altitude on people's health, besides raising environmental concerns.

Joshi alleged that sacred areas in Uttarakhand were increasingly being turned into commercial entertainment destinations, describing the trend as the transformation of “Devbhoomi” into a market-driven culture.

He appealed to followers of Indian culture, particularly Shankaracharyas and saints, to raise their voice against what he termed the erosion of cultural values.

Joshi also urged the Centre and Uttarakhand governments to prohibit such events and preserve the sanctity of the Himalayan pilgrimage sites.