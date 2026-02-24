 Murder Caught On Camera: Noida Businessman Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Murder Caught On Camera: Noida Businessman Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

A businessman named Nitin was shot dead and his throat slit in Greater Noida’s Luksar village on Tuesday over an alleged old rivalry. The attack, carried out by three assailants, was captured on video. Police have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt. The incident sparked panic among residents.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
A young businessman was brutally murdered on Tuesday in Luksar village of Greater Noida, allegedly over an old rivalry. The deceased has been identified as Nitin, a resident of the village. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was declared dead by doctors.

According to police, the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Ecotech-1 police station. Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was carried out by a youth named Sachin and his associates due to a long-standing dispute between the two sides.

Family members said Nitin had stepped out of his house to buy shampoo from a nearby shop, just a few houses away, when he was surrounded by three assailants. The accused allegedly opened fire at him and later slit his throat in full public view, triggering panic in the area.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, but the accused had fled by then. Forensic evidence has been collected, and additional forces have been deployed in the area. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

