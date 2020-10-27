Munger Durga Immersion Violence: Twitterati slam Nitish Kumar after Bihar CMO 'protects' account

In a startling incident, an 18-year-old was killed, and 27 people injured in a clash between cops and a mob during Durga idol immersion in Bihar’s Munger on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident occurred in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. The report quotes eyewitness claiming that violence followed an argument between revellers and Kotwali police.

Munger’s SP Lipi Singh said that the mob pelted stones and opened fire on the police which led to the death of one person and injured 27 others, including 20 cops.

Normally, idols are immersed after three days of Vijayadashami but the administration had insisted on immersion by 5 AM because of the assembly elections.

The fracas started when the police allegedly beat four persons who were carrying idols. The mob pelted stones on the cops, prompting a lathi charge.

Anurag Kumar died after he was shot in the head according to his kin. Among the 20 injured are SHOs of Sangarmpur, Kotwali, Kasim Baza and Basudeopur police stations.

The clash continued till 1 AM before it was brought under control. The Munger SP said the cops had recovered three firearms, live cartridges and empty bullets from scene of clash.

