Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers detained | ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers in Hyderabad protested over standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's show on Saturday. Meanwhile, the police has detained the protestors, reported news agency ANI.

Police was seen deployed in strength ahead of the show today. Amidst tight security, people who had brought tickets for the show were ushered into the venue at Shilpakala in Hitech City under the Madhapur police station limits. People were being told not to bring their phones and wallets inside the venue.

Earlier, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott Faruqui's show. Addressing a gathering in Khila Shapur of Jangaon district on Friday alleged that Faruqui should be boycotted as he mocked Hindu Gods.

"We all worship Sita Devi... we see her everywhere in water, air, fire and land. He has insulted our Sita Devi and our lord Rama...TRS party people have called him to Hyderabad as a chief guest. We do not need him, we will boycott him," Bandi said.

Earlier on Friday, the party's MLA Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody when he tried to visit the venue of the show in Hitech city.

Munawar and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail.

Following this, Faruqui has faced criticism and his shows were cancelled at several venues.

