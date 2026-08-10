'Mummy, Don't Hit Me': Woman Records Video Of Making Children Drink Poison-Laced Lemonade Before Jumping Into Water Tank In Haryana's Fatehabad

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A tragic incident in Haryana's Fatehabad district has come to light after a 31-year-old Anganwadi worker, identified as Sudesh, allegedly poisoned her two children before taking her own life. The incident took place in Mehuwala village on August 6 and has since led to the arrest of her husband, Sandeep.

Sudesh's children, 9-year-old daughter Jyoti and 8-year-old son Vineet, were found dead after the incident, which was initially being investigated as a case of drowning.

Final Videos Reveal Mother's Distress

Four videos recovered from Sudesh's phone have reportedly shed light on the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. In the recordings, she is seen giving the children a drink containing the poisonous substance before they were taken to a water tank inside the house.

Trigger Warning: The visuals in the video are disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

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Sudesh caressed both children, kissed their heads, and spoke to them casually for a long time. Then, events took a tragic turn. The four videos are 4 minutes 15 seconds, 32 seconds, 4 minutes 23 seconds, and 2 minutes 27 seconds long, respectively.

The videos also reportedly capture the children crying and resisting as Sudesh attempts to make them drink. In another recording, made shortly before her death, Sudesh speaks about the distress she allegedly faced in her marriage.

In her final video, she is heard saying, “Why did you torture me? Now see the consequences.”

Alleged Domestic Dispute Under Probe

According to the information available, Sudesh's videos point towards prolonged distress linked to alleged domestic problems and her husband's reported drug addiction. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated by police.

The tragedy also prompted allegations from the family that ongoing disputes within the household had contributed to Sudesh's actions.

Husband Arrested For Abetment To Suicide

Police have arrested Sudesh's husband, Sandeep, on allegations of abetment to suicide following complaints and accusations from the family. Investigators are examining the videos and other evidence as part of the probe.

The case has left Mehuwala village shocked, with the deaths of the mother and her two young children raising serious questions about the circumstances and alleged domestic distress preceding the tragedy.