Mumbai: Railways link local train ticket booking app UTS with Universal pass of Maharashtra govt

Local train ticket booking app (Unreserved Ticketing System) UTS has been linked with the Universal pass of Maharashtra govt which will now allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones.

At present, the UTS app, automatic ticket vending machines and Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBS) aren’t available for issuing tickets. Both, Central and Western Railways are issuing daily tickets and season passes for monthly, quarterly and half-yearly at the ticket counters where one can see long queues.

Anil Kumar Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway on Tuesday said that railways has linked UTS Mobile app with Universal pass of Maharashtra govt which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones.

Further he also added that the app for Android is already available and iOS app will be available by tonight. "So this facility of UTS app for local train passes can be used from tomorrow morning," he added.

Only fully vaccinated passengers, who have completed 14 days after the second dose, are allowed to travel by local trains on the Central and Western Railway.

On average, nearly 2.5 million passengers avail local trains on the Central Railway and 1.5 million on the Western Railway. Local train services resumed for fully-vaccinated passengers for the second time from August 15. Vaccinated passengers need to avail a universal pass, which can be obtained at the suburban railway stations or on http://epassmsdma.mahait.org/.

At present, the average daily ticket sold on CR and WR, since November 1, has been 2 lakhs. There are approximately 42-45 lakh people travelling every day.

