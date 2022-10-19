Mumbai GIM roadshow: Karnataka invites investors from Maharashtra to be part of its growth story | Twitter

In the run-up to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4, the state of Karnataka invited investors from Maharashtra today to participate in GIM 2022 and invest in the state at a roadshow in Mumbai in association with CII.

The state additional chief Secretary Dr EV Ramana Reddy along with other top officials met a host of potential investors including Hinduja Group, Larsen & Toubro, Everest Industries, K Raheja Corp, Anarock Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colliers India, K Raheja Group, Somaiya Group, Avaada Energy, DMart India, Mega Power & Engineers, Ennar Group, JLL, Jubliant Organosys, Epsilon Carbon Group, Anarock Group and Waaree Group.

Dr Reddy said, “Karnataka State is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing and sustainability sectors. We are committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state. The government is consistently working both from a policy intervention and industry perspective to build state-of-the-art infrastructure to support a robust industrial ecosystem."

“The State of Karnataka offers an excellent industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and industrial-friendly policies. The delegation is here to invite potential investors to the Global Investors Meet,” Dr Reddy added.

Dr Reddy said the state has Investor-friendly policies with multiple financial incentives to create favorable cost economics. "There is readily available industrial eco-system including a land bank of 50,000 acres that has been earmarked for industrial development.

Beaides, there is highly skilled & trained labor workforce, along with a robust skill infrastructure and subsidies and revamped processes to facilitate Ease of doing business,"he added.

