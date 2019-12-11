Mumbai: Four use Instagram to track Kurla man, gang-rape him

Traced through Instagram, a 22-year-old man in Mumbai was allegedly gang-raped for several hours in a car before being dumped on a road early the next morning.

The three suspects, one of whom is a minor, followed the victim on Instagram and having seen a selfie he posted used it to track him down.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the complainant was standing near a restaurant in suburban Kurla, a police official said.

They used the details of a restaurant in the background of his photo to track him down and then approached him, the police said. Telling him that they followed him on social media and were "fans" two of the men asked the victim to go on a bike ride with them.

The complainant agreed and sat between the two on the two-wheeler, but when he saw that they were heading for Vidyavihar, he asked them to stop.

The duo, however, allegedly took him to a spot near Vidyavihar railway station and forced him to sit in a car with another man inside.

The three then sexually assaulted him inside the car, the complainant said.

Another man joined them and they drove to a a petrol pump where payment was made through the complainant's credit card, he told police.

They also snatched Rs 2,000 in cash from him before dumping him on the roadside, he said.

The next morning, having been abandoned by his attackers the victim called his parents and then approached the police.

A case was registered under IPC section 377 (forcible same-sex intercourse), 392 (robbery), 323 (assault) at Vinboa Bhave police station in Kurla.

The police tracked down the accused from registration numbers of the two wheeler and the car from CCTV footage, and arrested Mehul Parmar (21), Asif Ali Ansari (23) and Piyush Chauhan (22) on Tuesday. A fourth accused is a minor and he too was apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies)