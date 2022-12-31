Mumbai: Court drops proceedings against 'godwoman' Radhe Ma in domestic violence complaint

Self-proclaimed godwoman Radhe Ma being escorted by police | file

Mumbai: A sessions court has dropped proceedings against self-proclaimed godwoman Radhe Ma in a domestic violence (DV) case filed by a woman. The woman had filed the plaint in which she had made Radhe Ma an accused for advising her in-laws to abuse her. Five years ago, a magistrate court had refused to give her a clean chit.

Victim had said in-laws acted on behest of Radhe Ma

The victim had stated before the Borivali magistrate that her in-laws acted at the behest of Radhe Ma and instances of domestic violence took place when she visited her in-laws’ home. She had thus claimed that the ‘godwoman’ was liable for proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Radhe Ma had sought a discharge in the case. The magistrate had considered the allegations against her and refused to drop the proceedings.

She had then approached the sessions court in October 2017 against the magistrate’s decision and contended that she had not committed any domestic violence against the woman and nor was she in a domestic relationship with the woman.

No existence of domestic relation between parties: court

Additional Sessions Judge SN Salve said in the order of Dec 16 that there is no existence of a domestic relationship between the parties. The court said that mere living together is also not enough as the relationship should be by consanguinity, marriage, a relationship in the nature of marriage, through adoption or as family members living in a joint family.

It held that the magistrate came to a wrong conclusion that she is covered under the definition of domestic relationship under the Act.