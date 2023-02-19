e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: City's special police chief Deven Bharti now ADGP

Sunday, February 19, 2023
ADGP Deven Bharti |
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of 33 officers from the 1994-batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) from across the country as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for central assignments. The empanelled officers include the Mumbai Police's first Special Commissioner, Deven Bharti, from Maharashtra cadre. Hailing from Darbhanga, Bihar, Bharti completed his schooling from Jharkhand and has held several important posts in the Mumbai Police.

Bharti is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) from 2014 to 2019. When Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, the top cop had investigated many high-profile cases, including the 26/11 terror attacks and the death case of J Dey. Bharti also had a four-year stint as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Not to mention, his role as the ADGP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Maharashtra.

He is known for having adversely impacted the functioning of the terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen, in the state. He was given a side posting when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019. He was made the Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

