Mumbai: Charkop police books advocate Indrapal Singh for allegedly using derogatory words against fellow women worker

The Charkop police recently booked advocate Indrapal Singh acting on the complaint of fellow Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker who alleged the advocate had used derogatory words against her.

In October, the advocate had used derogatory words and few days later during party meeting in Borivali, Singh had allegedly manhandled her alleged the victim in her statement to the police.

Singh, also an NCP office bearer, has been representing former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in court. The Charkop police had booked Singh and others on the charges of staking (section 354D) word, gesture or act insulting the modesty of a woman (section 509) and common intention (section 34) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 of the IT act.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:48 PM IST