Mumbai Airport Viral Video: IndiGo Flight Lands As Air India Flight Just Takes Off From Same Runway 27, DGCA Derosters ATC Staff

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday derostered the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) staff involved in the incident at Mumbai Airport, where an inbound IndiGo flight landed on Runway 27 while an Air India flight was still in the process of taking off, according to ANI.

The jaw-dropping video of the incident has taken the internet by storm, dividing netizens on the ATC staff's decision to give clearance for landing.

DGCA has derostered the ATC staff involved in the incident at Mumbai Airport where an inbound IndiGo flight landing on Runway 27 while an Air India flight was still in the process of taking off: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

After the video emerged on the internet, many users described it as a close call that endangered the lives of hundreds of flyers.

On the other hand, some users described it as a well-coordinated exercise.

As per reports, the IndiGo flightflight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by the ATC at Mumbai Airport on Saturday. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing, following ATC instructions.

After the video went viral, DGCA ordered an investigation into the matter.

Netizens reaction

"This is really dangerous. What if Air India had to abort for some reason?" wrote an user.

Another user while raising the concern about safety wrote, " What was Mumbai ATC doing? This was indeed a close share. Such kind of lapses are not to be tolerated under any circumstances. Safety is paramount."

Describing it usual business at airport, a third user wrote, "On some of the busiest airports in the world, this is pretty common phenomenon. In case something goes wrong with the takeoff, the landing flight is asked to abort and do a round about."

"Well coordinated exercise carried out at most busy airports around the world...Mumbai is the world's busiest single runway airport after all."

