Multiple ceasefire violations by Pak along LoC, 4 security personnel among 10 killed

Srinagar: Seven Pakistan Army soldiers died and a dozen were injured after Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army destroyed various enemy positions, terror launch pads and fuel dumps.

India too lost four soldiers in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in a bid to push terrorists from their terror launch pads.

Top sources said that intelligence input suggests that six to seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including two SSG Commandos, were killed in retaliatory action while 10 to 12 were injured.

Indian Army resorted to heavy shelling and destroyed Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across 200 km of the Line of Control.

The Indian Army released videos showing nti-tank guided missiles and rockets hitting Pakistani bunkers spread across Uri, Naugaon, Tangdhar, Keran and Gurez in Baramullah, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The army said in a statement: "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam."

The force also said that Pakistan used mortars and other weapons. The shelling started at 11 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. "Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas," the Indian Army stated.

Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action while three others have been injured.

Meanwhile, three civilians also lost their lives while one BSF officer died in the Pakistan firing. Also, five civilians were reportedly injured in Pakistan firing in the Sabziyan sector in Poonch.

Pakistan is making all attempts to push terrorists in the Valley; once the area is covered in a blanket of snow, it will not be able to sneak in the infiltrators. Hundreds of terrorists are holed up at launch pads across the Line of Control, waiting for instructions to cross over.

This was the second major infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machal Sector on November 7/8 was foiled in which three terrorists were eliminated.